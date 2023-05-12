Moody man dies in Chilton County accident

by WAKA 8

A fatal accident in Chilton County has claimed the life of a Moody man.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Friday on Alabama 145 near the 5 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Clanton.

ALEA says 24-year-old William Chattman-Eady was fatally injured when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire.

Chattman-Eady was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.