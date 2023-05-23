Pike County man charged with attempted murder

by WAKA 8

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting incident Tuesday.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office were called to the 5300 block of Pike County Road 1101 on a report that a person had been shot multiple times.

While deputies were heading to the scene, they were told that the victim was taken to the Troy Regional Hospital by a personal vehicle.

Deputies responded to the emergency room where they made contact with the victim, who had been shot multiples times by what is believed to be a small shotgun round. The victim told investigators that Kenneth Lamar Little shot him.

Sheriff Russell Thomas said Little was later found and questioned about the incident. He has been charged with attempted murder and placed in the Pike County Jail under a $250,000 bond.