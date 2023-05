by WAKA 8

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Wednesday night, they said Michael Shane Bodine Green is in the area of 115 Lee County Road 399, which is in the Smiths Station area near Phenix City.

Their alert says he is a white male wearing no shirt but has on blue jeans with camoflauge body armor.

If you see him — do not get near him — instead, call 911.