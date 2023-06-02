Greenville Singer Invites Public to her Album Release Party

by Carrington Cole

The Georgiana Opry House is having a huge celebration party tomorrow night.

A local singer, Rylee Austin, will be joined by GRACE Records Nashville in releasing her Hometown Release album. There will only be 100 physical copies for sale. Then Rylee will be performing live at 5pm at the Opry House.

There will be a meet and greet with Rylee and merchandise table at the event.

The event is all taking place Saturday, June 3 at the Georgiana Opry House. You can purchase your tickets before the event here.