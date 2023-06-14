PHOTOS: Storm damage in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Storm damage on Cottondale Road – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – WAKA 8 Viewer

Storm damage on Cottondale Road – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – WAKA 8 Viewer

Storm damage on Cottondale Road – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – WAKA 8 Viewer

Fallen trees block entrance to Croom Drive off of Vaughn Road in the Hillwood neighborhood in Midtown Montgomery – Wednesday, June 4, 2023 – WAKA 8

Power pole snapped on Hillwood Drive in the Hillwood neighborhood off of Vaughn Road in Midtown Montgomery – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – WAKA 8



Tree limb thrown like a javelin into the ground on Hillwood Drive in the Hillwood neighborhood in Midtown Montgomery – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – WAKA 8

Tree downed by severe storms in Montgomery – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department

Snapped tree falls onto home in Montgomery – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department

Roof damage at Montgomery apartment building – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department

The line of storms that went through Montgomery late Wednesday afternoon have downed trees and caused some damage.

One of the areas that received damage was in Midtown Montgomery. Trees are down in the Hillwood neighborhood.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department has responded to some areas where trees have fallen. You are urged to drive carefully and watch for downed trees and possible powerlines.

More storms are expected through the week.