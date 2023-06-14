PHOTOS: Storm damage in Montgomery

The line of storms that went through Montgomery late Wednesday afternoon have downed trees and caused some damage.

One of the areas that received damage was in Midtown Montgomery.  Trees are down in the Hillwood neighborhood.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department has responded to some areas where trees have fallen. You are urged to drive carefully and watch for downed trees and possible powerlines.

More storms are expected through the week.

 

