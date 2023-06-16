Strong to severe storms possible over the weekend

by Riley Blackwell

A 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms is in place for much of the area today. Primary threats being damaging winds up to 60mph, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Father’s day weekend appears more routine for this time of year. Although, a few severe storms now appear possible Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday look hot and humid, with scattered daytime showers and storms each day. Temperatures warm into the low 90s each afternoon. Most of next week looks similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on)Send Alert make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

WAKA 8 will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

