Baby Shark bath toys recalled due to injury risk to young children.

by WAKA 8

The full and mini-sized versions of the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing and Swim bath toys have been flagged by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC says the hard plastic top fin can seriously puncture or cut a child. The manufacturer says it received twelve reports of children falling or sitting on the toys, and nine of those children required stitches or other medical attention. Consumers should immediately stop using the toys. To receive a refund, go to cpsc.gov .