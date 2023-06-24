Baby Shark bath toys recalled due to injury risk to young children.



This image provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys. About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled, Friday, June 23, 2023, after multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

The full and mini-sized versions of the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing and Swim bath toys have been flagged by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC says the hard plastic top fin can seriously puncture or cut a child. The manufacturer says it received twelve reports of children falling or sitting on the toys, and nine of those children required stitches or other medical attention. Consumers should immediately stop using the toys. To receive a refund, go to cpsc.gov .

