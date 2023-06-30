Derrick Ansley hosts youth football camp in Tallassee

Local Sports

by Lindsey Bonner

Former Troy football player, currently Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator, and Tallassee native Derrick Ansley will host a youth football camp on Saturday, July 8th at the Tallassee High School football field.

This will be the first youth camp that Ansley has hosted in Tallassee, but it is something he has wanted to do for several years now.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for ten-plus years now so this has been in the making, and really the reason I wanted to do it is because football has given me so much and it was an avenue for me to extend my collegiate career and my academic side as well, so I’ve been wanting to do it and finally got the time and resources to do it. I’ve gotten a lot of support from a lot of local businesses, so it’s going to be a good day next Saturday,” says Ansley.

While pre-registration has closed for the event, Ansley is expecting a large turnout of people registering on the day of the event as well.

“We’ve had about 200 kids pre-register and we now have pre-registration closed, but we expect another 200 kids to walk up and the day of registrations is totally fine,” says Ansley.