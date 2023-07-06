Mat Iandolo joins the Auburn Women’s Tennis Coaching Staff

Auburn Women's Tennis

by Lindsey Bonner

Mat Iandolo joins the Auburn Women’s Tennis Coaching Staff as an assistant coach. Iandola brings a lot of experience with him to Auburn after serving as a Head Women’s Tennis Coach for over 30 years at multiple schools including; Purdue, Butler, and Utah.

“When Coach Lilley was a young assistant, we ran into each other often on the recruiting trail,” said Iandolo. “It was at that point that a friendship was formed based on the massive amount of respect I had not only for what she was doing but for how she was doing it. I knew it was only a matter of time before she was a head coach at the highest level. I cannot think of anywhere I would rather be at this stage of my career than working alongside her and Coach Falcon at Auburn in the heart of the SEC.”

“Welcoming Mat to the Auburn Family is a milestone for our program,” said Coach Lilley. “He is a developer and someone who has extensive head coaching experience at the highest level of collegiate tennis. His support and mentorship over my career as a coach has been invaluable.”

In addition to serving as a head coach for several years, he has also served as an assistant coach at Kentucky, UCLA, California, and San Diego State (men’s team.)