Fugitive Manhunt underway in Elmore County

by Jerome Jones

State Troopers say a manhunt is underway after a person wrecked a car trying to escape from police Friday morning.

According to an ALEA spokesperson On Friday, July 7, at approximately 7:13 a.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop a silver Kia Sorento for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Exit 186.

State troopers say the driver of the Sorento exited the Interstate onto U.S. 31 and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the Sorento left the road and crashed shortly after passing through the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.

Police say the driver fled into the woods and currently a manhunt is underway.

The Wetumpka Police Department along with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and are currently assisting in the search.

ALEA says they will provide updates as they become available.