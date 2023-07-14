Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

by WAKA 8

The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families. Those benefits totaled approximately $60,000.

The NCAA found most of the violations were related to a paid unofficial visit scheme that was used consistently by the football program over two years.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)