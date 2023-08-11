UPDATE: Man turns himself in, faces charge in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a man has turned himself in and is being charged in connection to Saturday’s brawl at the riverfront downtown.

Police say 42-year-old Reggie Ray has been charged with disorderly conduct. He was taken to the city jail.

Police Chief Darryl Albert said Tuesday that police wanted to talk to Ray and that he was the man shown in video hitting someone with a folding chair.

Five people have now been charged in the brawl, which happened as the Harriott II riverboat was attempting to dock when the crew saw a private pontoon boat in its spot.

The other four people facing charges are: Richard Roberts, 48; Zachery Shipman, 25; Allen Todd, 23; and Mary Todd, 21.

Police say they are charged with third degree assault in hitting the riverboat’s co-captain Dameion Pickett. They say Roberts faces two counts of assault because he also hit a 16-year-old who had helped Pickett get to land.

The charges are misdemeanors. Police have said alcohol was a factor.