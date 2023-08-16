ALDI to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket

by WAKA Action 8 News

ALDI announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a larger divestiture of Southeastern Groceries.

The Southeast-focused acquisition includes approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket location across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Under the proposed merger agreement, ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners.

ALDI first established its presence in the Southeast in the mid-1990s and since has invested $2.5 billion in the region. Most recently, ALDI opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to help support new stores, with plans to open

20 new ALDI locations in the area by the end of the year.

ALDI officials say the plan is to convert some of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods that they serve, while other stores will continue to operate as either Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket.

There are three Winn-Dixie locations in the city of Montgomery. No word on how the acquisition will impact those stores.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.