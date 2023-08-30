Regional training center set to open at WCCS in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The new $4.7 million dollar West Alabama Regional Training Center is set to open in the coming weeks.

It’s the state’s newest workforce training center. A ribbon-cutting and tour of the facility was held Wednesday.

“All of our technical programs and all of our workforce development training will be done here in this building,” said Dr. James Mitchell.

The center is located on the Demopolis campus of Wallace Community College Selma.

Jo Ellen Martin is the Executive Director of the Marengo Co. Economic Development Authority.

“We’re going to not only educate people. They’re going to give them skills,” said Martin.

Skills that support the needs of local existing industry — while simultaneously making the area a more attractive place to bring new industry.

“It has a domino effect. When you bring in new industry here or industries expand that means people with income,” said Martin.

“With that income they need somewhere to shop. Then you get retail stores, then you get restaurants. Then you get more taxes for your school system.”

The new training center — together with the West Alabama Corridor project — that’s turning Highway 43 into a four-lane north-south corridor through west Alabama — are expected to help transform the entire region.

“Well, I think being able to train the people in the area so they can benefit from the economic impact of building a highway, it just speaks volumes.”

“Our goal is to eventually have a student population here of 1500 students,” said Mitchell.

“We’re talking about serving Hale, Green, Sumter and counties like that, as well as, Marengo and Demopolis. We’re taking a regional approach to meeting the needs of West Alabama and the Black Belt.