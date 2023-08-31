Calm and comfy Thursday but rain returns Friday

by Riley Blackwell

END OF METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER: On this last day of August we expect a mostly sunny sky across Alabama; any afternoon showers will be confined to the far southern counties of the state later today. Highs will range from the mid to to upper 80s over the northern third of the state to the low 90s over South Alabama.

We will bring back a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as an upper low to the west pulls moist air northward. The chance of any given location seeing rain is 50/60 percent, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most communities due to clouds and showers. Some rain could linger into the evening hours.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a partly sunny sky, and we will mention some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the southern half of the state. Highs will be in the 80s. Then, generally dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the northern counties of the state, with low 90s to the south.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: At this point the weather looks mostly rain-free Tuesday through Friday with only isolated showers near the Gulf Coast