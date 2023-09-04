Suspect in Plantersville dog fighting ring bust identified

by WAKA Action 8 News

The suspect in the Plantersville dog fighting ring last week has been identified.

44-year-old Clifford Sheppard was arrested and charged with one count of possession of an altered firearm, 8 counts of cruelty to animals, one count of dog fighting and 27 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Deputies uncovered the operation Friday morning in the 1600 block of Vernon Sheppard Road.

At least 30 dogs were seized. Investigators say they were mostly pit bulls, but there are other breeds as well.

The dogs are now in the care of Two by Two Animal Rescue in Helena.

Sheppard is currently in the Autauga County Jail on $483,000 bond.