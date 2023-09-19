New state laws target retail thieves and gang-related crimes

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

New state laws are now in effect that could mean stiffer sentences — for people convicted of retail theft — and gang-related crimes.

Dallas County District Attorney Robert Turner, Junior — say the new laws are designed to reduce retail theft — and gang activity.

Turner is holding training sessions about the laws — with law enforcement agencies — throughout the 4th Judicial Circuit. He says the passage of the Retail Theft Act — will make stealing from retail stores — a more serious crime.

“That is designed to curb the increase in the number of thefts that our retail establishments have been experiencing lately,” said Turner.

“You have to be sleeping under a rock to not have heard how frequently these stores are victims of theft. And the losses that a lot of retailers have been suffering lately have caused them to shutter their doors.”

“We really don’t have many places to shop at — cause everything close down,” said Loretta Brown.

“My wife went over there to Belk’s one day and they run out with two armloads of stuff. A lot of it is inside theft. There’s a lot of that going on,” said John Carter.

Turner says the new law targeting gang-related criminal activity — went into effect September 1st.

“It’s kind of the equivalent of what RICO is on the federal level,” said Turner.

“With these gangs that’s one reason why maybe stuff is going down. You know because they’re doing the wrong thing. And then they’re making it hard for the people that’s doing the right thing,” said Brown.

Turner says the new laws — both enhance the punishment for those — convicted of committing those crimes.

“It makes it available to sentence them to that. I don’t have the confidence that they will,” said Carter.

The 4th Judicial Circuit consists of Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Hale and Bibb counties.