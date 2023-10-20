State surplus property auction runs October 21-29

by WAKA Action 8 News

You have the chance to bid on laptops, office furniture, vehicles, boats and other items in an online state surplus property auction.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the online auction from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder: adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions/

The auction items will be listed here starting Saturday, Oct. 21: GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27.

See photos of some of the items that will be listed here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/adeca/sets/72177720312019916/

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations. All known information per item lot is included in the online description. Items are sold as is with no warranty and all sales are final.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management, broadband expansion and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

