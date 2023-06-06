8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Boppy product linked to 10 baby deaths, says CPSC

by WAKA 8

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: A popular baby pillow that was recalled in 2021 has now been linked to at least 10 infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

Boppy’s Newborn Lounger was taken off the market after eight deaths were reported. Two more deaths were reported after the recall, according to the CPSC, which said in its latest announcement that “infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow.”

The company and the commission are urging consumers to stop using the product and asking online marketplaces, like Facebook, to crack down on any attempts to sell the pillows secondhand on their websites.

When the original notice was issued in September 2021, Bobby recalled 3.3 million loungers, which at the time were sold as three different models. All three of them — the Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and the Pottery Barn Newborn Boppy Lounger — were included in the recall. The company urged parents and caregivers to stop using the loungers immediately and told them to contact the company to receive a refund.

Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact The Boppy Company toll-free at (800) 416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

— Information from CBS News