Ride the Waves at Montgomery Whitewater with WAKA 8

by WAKA 8

What’s it like to ride the waves at Montgomery Whitewater? A team from WAKA 8 climbed aboard a raft to show you.

Shane Butler, Lindsey Bonner, Jerome Jones, Savanna Sabb and Carrington Cole put on their life jackets and helmets to ride the rapids. With our cameras on the helmets and on dry land, we have several views of this rafting experience.

Watch the video to see for yourself.

Montgomery Whitewater opened earlier this month on 120 acres of land just off Interstate 65 next to Maxwell Air Force Base and near downtown. Right now, it offers rafting and kayaking, plus food and drink at Eddy’s. But in the next phases of development, you’ll be able to take part in many other outdoor activities.

Here’s more information about Montgomery Whitewater:

