High School Football Previews: Lowndes Academy & Evangel Christian

High School Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Lowndes Academy

In 2022, the Lowndes Academy Rebels won their second straight State Title. The Rebels went 8-2 in the regular season and carried that momentum through each round of the playoffs. This season, Head Coach Shane Moye and the rest of the team are in search of their third straight state title, something that hasn’t been done in school history.

“They are excited about the task. It’s a bunch of boys that work hard and they refuse to lose. They are excited to bring it every single game they play because they know that they are going to give everybody that we play their best. People are going to be coming at us trying to beat us every way possible and we’ve just got to weather the storm and get it done,” says Coach Moye.

The Rebels also bring back several players from last year’s state championship team.

“Basically we’ve got all of our offensive weapons back minus one player, both of our running backs Kason Dismukes and slot receiver Cooper Dansby and our quarterback Clayton Hussey all coming back. Also, our wide receiver last year who lead us in receiving yards, Scott Stinton. So our whole offense is back, but our defense has always been the backbone of our team. We have basically our front six returning as well as our cornerbacks,” says Coach Moye.

Several seniors from Lowndes Academy are ready for the challenge of chasing a third straight state title.

“We’re going to accept the challenge and know that everybody is coming for us and do our best and play hard,” says Kason Dismukes (running back/ linebacker.)

“I’ve been playing for Lowndes since I was in fifth grade. All the coaches have been amazing to me and it would be awesome to say that I am a three-peat champion,” says Cooper Dansby (wing back/ linebacker.)

“It would mean the world. I’ve always wanted to be a state champion and three of them would be even better,” says Clayton Hussey (quarterback/ linebacker.)

The Rebels will kick off the 2023 season on August 18th at home against Macon East.

Evangel Christian

Last season the Lions took home the AISA Eight-Man State Title, which was a first for their program. This year,

the Lions come into the season with a new found confidence as they chase another title.

“We held ourselves up to a higher standard even before we won the state championship, because we honestly believe that we have some of the best athletes in AISA. So, we’ve got to show it and carry ourselves in that type of way,” says Tobiyas Mclemore (junior, defensive back.)

A big focus for Evangel Christian through the offseason was holding other accountable, according to Head Coach Darius Dixon.

“Hold each one of us accountable, whether it’s on the field, conditioning wise, or in the weight room reps wise, just holding each other accountable,” says Coach Dixon.

The Lions will kick off the 2023 season on August 18th on the road at Shoreside.